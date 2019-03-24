See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in Jackson, MS
Dr. James Haltom, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
5.0 (6)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Haltom, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center, Neshoba County General Hospital and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Haltom works at Mississippi Asthma & Allergy in Jackson, MS with other offices in Meridian, MS, Ridgeland, MS and Oxford, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Childrens Clinic Pllc
    1513 Lakeland Dr Ste 101, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 354-4836
  2. 2
    Mississippi Asthma and Allergy Clinic
    3704 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 693-0216
  3. 3
    Mississippi Asthma and Allergy Clinic PA
    680 Highway 51 Ste D, Ridgeland, MS 39157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 898-1877
  4. 4
    White Oak Family Medicine Clinic LLC
    1190 S 18TH STREET EXT, Oxford, MS 38655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 236-7522

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
  • Neshoba County General Hospital
  • Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nasopharyngitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Nasopharyngitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergan Cross-Reactivity Chevron Icon
Allergen Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 24, 2019
    Dr. Haltom is the best. Bedside manner is superior.
    — Mar 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Haltom, MD
    About Dr. James Haltom, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710965694
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Miss
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Haltom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haltom has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haltom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Haltom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haltom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haltom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haltom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

