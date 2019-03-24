Dr. Haltom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Haltom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Haltom, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center, Neshoba County General Hospital and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
The Childrens Clinic Pllc1513 Lakeland Dr Ste 101, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 354-4836
Mississippi Asthma and Allergy Clinic3704 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39301 Directions (601) 693-0216
Mississippi Asthma and Allergy Clinic PA680 Highway 51 Ste D, Ridgeland, MS 39157 Directions (601) 898-1877
White Oak Family Medicine Clinic LLC1190 S 18TH STREET EXT, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 236-7522
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Neshoba County General Hospital
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Haltom is the best. Bedside manner is superior.
About Dr. James Haltom, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Miss
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University of Mississippi
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haltom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haltom has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haltom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Haltom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haltom.
