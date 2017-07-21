Overview

Dr. James Hamilton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Hamilton works at Baptist Heart in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Arrhythmias, Cardiomyopathy and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.