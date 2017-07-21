Dr. James Hamilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hamilton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Hamilton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Hamilton works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Heart501 Marshall St Ste 104, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 969-6404
-
2
Ms State Board of Health Paren350 W Woodrow Wilson Ave, Jackson, MS 39213 Directions (601) 815-8651
-
3
Select Specialty Hospital-jackson5903 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS 39211 Directions (601) 984-4244
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was sent to Baptist Hosp. & a friend advised me to use Dr. Hamilton.. Dr. Hamilton was aggressive & knowledgeable with my diagnosis of congestive heart failure. He was persistent in his care for me during all tests/procedures. He explained every procedure/test in detail to me & my family. His excellent care has enabled me to return to work, ride motorcycle, 4-wheelers, run our portable saw mill. He listened and answered each question, no matter how small to me and my family.
About Dr. James Hamilton, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1982801858
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
