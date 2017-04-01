Overview of Dr. James Han, MD

Dr. James Han, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care Valleycare.



Dr. Han works at Ronald E. Cooper M.d. Inc. in San Ramon, CA with other offices in Pleasanton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.