Dr. Hancey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Hancey, MD
Overview of Dr. James Hancey, MD
Dr. James Hancey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Dr. Hancey's Office Locations
Ohsu Hospital3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-8613Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Sad he couldn't be my primary psychiatry provider for my ADHD, but I understand why! OHSU policy is to do once-yearly med checks and give prescribing advice to your PCP rather than provide services directly. Hancey was my once-yearly assigned doctor, I admit I was super skeptical because he looks like the stereotypical older-than-dirt guy who isn't going to listen to anything you say and will tell you some inane thing like "ADHD doesn't really exist," but instead I had a great conversation with him! I asked if he needed my 'crazy papers,' all of my ADHD and anxiety psych testing results, and he said "oh no I absolutely believe you have ADHD and that it's poorly controlled." I guess that might sound terrible but as a person who has had to fight providers before over the existence of ADHD, it was a huge relief. And when my PCP ultimately no longer felt comfortable adjusting my psychiatric medication doses, he's the one I contacted for help getting a provider at Psychiatry.
About Dr. James Hancey, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University
