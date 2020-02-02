Overview of Dr. James Handy, DPM

Dr. James Handy, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Bastrop, TX. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Handy works at Family Health Center Of Bastrop in Bastrop, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.