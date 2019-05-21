Dr. James Hansbrough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansbrough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hansbrough, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Hansbrough, MD
Dr. James Hansbrough, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Dr. Hansbrough works at
Dr. Hansbrough's Office Locations
-
1
Graves-Gilbert Clinic201 Park St Ste 200, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 288-6065Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hansbrough?
Dr. Hansbrough is a friendly, approachable doctor. Easy to relate to and knowledgeable.
About Dr. James Hansbrough, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1255335006
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hansbrough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hansbrough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hansbrough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hansbrough works at
Dr. Hansbrough has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hansbrough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansbrough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansbrough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansbrough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansbrough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.