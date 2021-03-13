Dr. James Hansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hansen, MD
Overview
Dr. James Hansen, MD is a Cardiovascular Interventional Technologist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Locations
Prevea St. Mary's Health Center1860 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 272-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw him for several years. He always took time to explain things and I always felt I was well taken care of.
About Dr. James Hansen, MD
- Cardiovascular Interventional Technology
- English
- 1114128048
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago|University of Illinois at Chicago
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
