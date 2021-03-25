Overview

Dr. James Hansen, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.



Dr. Hansen works at Doylestown Health Cardiology in Doylestown, PA with other offices in East Stroudsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.