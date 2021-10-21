Overview

Dr. James Hardigan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hardigan works at MDVIP - Lakeland, Florida in Lakeland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.