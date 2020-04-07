Dr. James Hardy III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardy III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hardy III, MD
Overview of Dr. James Hardy III, MD
Dr. James Hardy III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardy III's Office Locations
- 1 11512 Lake Mead Ave Unit 536B, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 996-0600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had a video consultation with Dr. Hardy today after stalking his Instagram page for months lol. I had done my research after finding out about him from a friend of mine who is vision impaired, she had asked me to look at his work for her and I was Very Impressed. He was very patient and Very Informative during the consult . I didn't feel rushed and he answered all of the questions that I had about the procedures I would want for my body. I am looking forward to scheduling an appointment with Dr. Hardy hopefully within the next few month due to him being booked up, the best always are lol and I am excited about the outcome and I will be traveling to his office from South Carolina.
About Dr. James Hardy III, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1043400153
Education & Certifications
- Cooper University Hospital
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Weill Cornell Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hardy III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hardy III accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardy III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardy III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardy III.
