Dr. James Harms, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Harms, MD
Dr. James Harms, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Clanton, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Grandview Medical Center and Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Harms works at
Dr. Harms' Office Locations
Nephrology Associates, PC - Clanton2030 Lay Dam Rd, Clanton, AL 35045 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Princeton817 Princeton Ave SW Ste 206, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Nephrology Associates P.C. - Oneonta101 Lemley Dr Ste A, Oneonta, AL 35121 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Nephrology Associates P.C. - Shelby644 2nd St NE Ste 201, Alabaster, AL 35007 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Nephrology Associates - Pell City7067 Veterans Pkwy Ste 130, Pell City, AL 35125 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Nephrology Associates, PC - Gardendale1603 Decatur Hwy Ste 150, Gardendale, AL 35071 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Nephrology Associates, PC - Homewood2700 Rogers Dr Ste 102, Homewood, AL 35209 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pm
Nephrology Associates, PC - Jasper3400 Highway 78 E Ste 401, Jasper, AL 35501 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Nephrology Associates, PC - 119/Greystone7 Huddle Dr Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Nephrology Associates, PC - Gadsden405 S 2nd St, Gadsden, AL 35901 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Nephrology Associates, PC - Winfield255 Medical Dr Ste 2, Winfield, AL 35594 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Nephrology Associates, PC - Anniston1430 Christine Ave, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Nephrology Associates, PC - Trussville7201 Happy Hollow Rd, Trussville, AL 35173 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Nephrology Associates PC - Bessemer995 9th Ave SW Ste 407, Bessemer, AL 35022 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Grandview Medical Center
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- VIVA Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harms is extremely focused on giving his patients the best care. He makes you feel comfortable and welcomes any questions you may have. He follows through with test results and keeps his patients informed about results.
About Dr. James Harms, MD
- Nephrology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1831416114
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harms has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harms accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harms has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Acidosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harms on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
