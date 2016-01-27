Overview of Dr. James Harms, MD

Dr. James Harms, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Clanton, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Grandview Medical Center and Princeton Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Harms works at Nephrology Associates PC in Clanton, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL, Oneonta, AL, Alabaster, AL, Pell City, AL, Gardendale, AL, Homewood, AL, Jasper, AL, Gadsden, AL, Winfield, AL, Anniston, AL, Trussville, AL and Bessemer, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Acidosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.