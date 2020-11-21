Dr. Harper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Harper, MD
Overview of Dr. James Harper, MD
Dr. James Harper, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harper's Office Locations
- 1 2915 Coltsgate Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 375-7111
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
A 10! My daughter had a complicated breast reduction. Not only did he do a phenomenal job her recovery has been excellent. He was a referral and those 2 people had a great experience too. Dr. Garett Harper
About Dr. James Harper, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Harper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.
