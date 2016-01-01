See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. James Harrigan, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview of Dr. James Harrigan, MD

Dr. James Harrigan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Dr. Harrigan works at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harrigan's Office Locations

  1
    Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
    3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 (215) 662-3872

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dyslipidemia
Gastritis
Heart Disease
Dyslipidemia
Gastritis
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon

About Dr. James Harrigan, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1184111841
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Harrigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Harrigan works at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Harrigan’s profile.

Dr. Harrigan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrigan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

