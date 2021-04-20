Overview of Dr. James Harris, MD

Dr. James Harris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Harris works at Wilmington Surgical Associates in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.