Overview of Dr. James Harris, MD

Dr. James Harris, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Harris works at Gulf Coast Urology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Neurogenic Bladder, Urinary Incontinence and Cystometry along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.