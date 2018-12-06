Dr. James Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Harris, MD
Overview of Dr. James Harris, MD
Dr. James Harris, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Harris' Office Locations
Gulf Coast Urology - Downtown1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 1502, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 650-1502Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harris and his nurse were straight to business and I liked that. Got me in and out with minimum pain. Good experience. Will recommend to others.
About Dr. James Harris, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Health Science Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Urology
