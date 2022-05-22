Dr. James Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Harris, MD
Overview of Dr. James Harris, MD
Dr. James Harris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris' Office Locations
-
1
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-6796Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Johns Hopkins Community Phys11085 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 103, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 730-1988
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?
Dr. Harris was very good at listening and answering my questions. His approach is non-aggressive. He recommended not to have surgery on my Inguinal hernia because there was no bulge. He explained the CT scan image thoroughly. His advice is very credible and intelligent. I trusted his professional judgement, felt very comfortable with his diagnosis and treatment.
About Dr. James Harris, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1538381017
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Hosp
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.