Dr. James Harris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.



Dr. Harris works at THE JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.