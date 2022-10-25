Dr. James Harrop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Harrop, MD
Overview of Dr. James Harrop, MD
Dr. James Harrop, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Harrop's Office Locations
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Voorhees Specialty Care- Neuroscience Service333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Jefferson Health Navy Yard3 Crescent Dr Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harrop?
After 3 other back surgeries I finally found the Dr that could correct the previous failures While we did have an issue with the cage that was placed in the front moving requiring another surgery and no rooms at Jefferson for the entire week his partner Dr Heller did correct the issue at the end of the week leaving me now standing tall with only issues at night concerning pain. After going through 3 other surgeries over a 4 year time to finally have someone look at an x ray and say yeah I can fix it and then do so was just a 5 star for me
About Dr. James Harrop, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1215957337
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrop has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrop accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrop has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Scoliosis and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
873 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.