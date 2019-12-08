Dr. Hart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Hart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Hart, MD
Dr. James Hart, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Hart's Office Locations
Rolling Hills Hospital2010 Quail Hollow Cir, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 807-4025
Hospital Affiliations
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great doctor. He has been my doctor for 10+ years. I have severe Anxiety and Panic Disorder and without Dr Hart I would have never been able to get better. I am able to do things that I was not able to do prior to working with Dr Hart. I can go to work, the store and even loud events like a concert. I recommend Dr Hart for sure.
About Dr. James Hart, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1215915871
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hart has seen patients for Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hart.
