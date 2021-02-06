Dr. James Hartleroad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartleroad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hartleroad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Hartleroad, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CARONDELET SAINT MARY'S HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center, St. Bernardine Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.
Locations
Dr. James Hartleroad, M.D.16000 Apple Valley Rd Ste C3, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 242-8900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary Medical Center
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
- Victor Valley Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Molina Healthcare
Ratings & Reviews
Great bed side manner. Takes is time to listen. The NP is great as well. Love the staff. They are very clean and thorough at this office. They don’t miss a thing for your health care. Love, love them...
About Dr. James Hartleroad, MD
- Family Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- 1336189067
Education & Certifications
- CARONDELET SAINT MARY'S HOSPITAL
