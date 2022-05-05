Overview of Dr. James Hartman, MD

Dr. James Hartman, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Hartman works at Mercy Clinic - Ear, Nose And Throat in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.