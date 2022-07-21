Overview of Dr. James Haviland, MD

Dr. James Haviland, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing.



Dr. Haviland works at Bruce Klunzinger, M.D., P.C. in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.