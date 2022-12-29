Dr. James Hawkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hawkins, MD
Dr. James Hawkins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Arizona Spine Care Plc.9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 555, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 742-9975
OrthoArizona - Avondale10450 W McDowell Rd Ste 102, Avondale, AZ 85392 Directions (623) 846-7614Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Osna Pllc9327 N 3rd St Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (623) 200-4704Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
Recently saw Dr. Hawkins for the first time. He was nice and not rushed. Staring fresh, not wanting other opinions. I like that. He will reach his own conclusion. Office staff friendly and got in and out smoothly. Xray staff fast and efficient.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Hawkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hawkins accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawkins.
