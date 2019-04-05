Dr. Hawkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Hawkins, MD
Overview of Dr. James Hawkins, MD
Dr. James Hawkins, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
Psychiatric Cns Services LLC
Dr. Hawkins' Office Locations
Psychiatric Cns Services LLC2727 Madison Rd Ste 303B, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Directions (513) 721-0990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I just love dr Hawkins and Sharon, his long time secretary. Both treat me with respect and dignity. I have received continuous care since 1980.
About Dr. James Hawkins, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Dr. Hawkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Psychiatric Cns Services LLC
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawkins.
