Overview of Dr. J Brevard Haynes, MD

Dr. J Brevard Haynes, MD is a Pulmonologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.



Dr. Haynes works at Ascension Medical Group Midtown Sleep Specialists in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.