Dr. J Brevard Haynes, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.6 (35)
Map Pin Small Nashville, TN
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. J Brevard Haynes, MD

Dr. J Brevard Haynes, MD is a Pulmonologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.

Dr. Haynes works at Ascension Medical Group Midtown Sleep Specialists in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Haynes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Midtown Sleep Specialists
    300 20th Ave N Ste G8, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 284-7533

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Disorders

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 09, 2023
    Dr. Haynes listens! He works with the patient to best resolve any issues with treatment. Dr. Haynes is one of the finest physicians I’ve worked with.
    BeckyB — Feb 09, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. J Brevard Haynes, MD
    About Dr. J Brevard Haynes, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104810274
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    • Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
    Internship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. J Brevard Haynes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haynes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haynes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haynes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haynes works at Ascension Medical Group Midtown Sleep Specialists in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Haynes’s profile.

    Dr. Haynes has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haynes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Haynes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haynes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haynes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haynes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

