Dr. James Heerwagen, MD
Overview of Dr. James Heerwagen, MD
Dr. James Heerwagen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.
Dr. Heerwagen's Office Locations
Orthopedic Associates - Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine5000 Long Prairie Rd, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 420-1776Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic Associates500 W Main St Ste 200, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
- Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Saw him. He did X-rays & MRI. PA called & gave results. Scheduled surgery, He did a good job explaining what was wrong.
About Dr. James Heerwagen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952359788
Education & Certifications
- Fw Affil. Hospitals
- John Peter Smith Hospital At Fort Worth
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- University Of Kentucky
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
