Overview of Dr. James Heerwagen, MD

Dr. James Heerwagen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.



Dr. Heerwagen works at Orthopedic Associates - Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Flower Mound, TX with other offices in Lewisville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.