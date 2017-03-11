Dr. James Hefferan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hefferan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hefferan, MD
Dr. James Hefferan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
Atlantic Medical Group Cardiology at Bayonne1061 Avenue C Fl 1, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 243-0800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayonne Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
A wonderful caring physician who listens! He takes his time, very thorough, and reassuring! You have complete trust in him. Been both to the Bayonne and Summit offices. Highly recommend!
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- UMDNJ-NJ
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Seton Hall Univ
- Cardiology, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
