Dr. James Heger, MD
Overview
Dr. James Heger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lagrange, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Marion General Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Lagrange Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Locations
Parkview Lagrange Hospital207 N Townline Rd, Lagrange, IN 46761 Directions (260) 266-5700Thursday9:00am - 3:30pm
Parkview Heart Institute11108 Parkview Circle Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-5700Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Parkview Physicians Group Cardiology8028 Carnegie Blvd Ste 130, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 266-5700
Parkview Noble Hospital401 N Sawyer Rd, Kendallville, IN 46755 Directions (260) 266-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
- Parkview Lagrange Hospital
- Parkview Noble Hospital
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Heger was very informative. Listened and answered my concerns. Very knowledgeable. I will schedule my next visit with Dr. Heger.
About Dr. James Heger, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heger has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Heger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.