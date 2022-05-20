See All Otolaryngologists in Mission Viejo, CA
Dr. James Heinrich, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.0 (29)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Heinrich, MD

Dr. James Heinrich, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.

Dr. Heinrich works at Vasectomy Institute of California in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Enlarged Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Heinrich's Office Locations

    Orange County Office
    Orange County Office
26730 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 250, Mission Viejo, CA 92691
(888) 827-3286

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Precision Tx™ for Hyperhydrosis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrapulse CO2 Laser Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 20, 2022
    The office staff and nurses were kind and welcoming. Dr. Heinrich was thorough and took his time to examine and explain my situation. He answered all questions and I never felt rushed or embarrassed. This was my second visit and I know I have found the right doctor for me.
    Teri — May 20, 2022
    About Dr. James Heinrich, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053321000
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    • Loma Linda Med Ctr
    • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery and Plastic Surgery within the Head & Neck
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Heinrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heinrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heinrich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heinrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heinrich works at Vasectomy Institute of California in Mission Viejo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Heinrich’s profile.

    Dr. Heinrich has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Enlarged Turbinates, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heinrich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Heinrich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heinrich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heinrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heinrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

