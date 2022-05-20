Overview of Dr. James Heinrich, MD

Dr. James Heinrich, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Heinrich works at Vasectomy Institute of California in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Enlarged Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.