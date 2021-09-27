Overview of Dr. James Heltzer, MD

Dr. James Heltzer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Progressive High Myopia and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.