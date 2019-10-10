Dr. James Hemp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hemp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hemp, MD
Overview of Dr. James Hemp, MD
Dr. James Hemp, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Dr. Hemp's Office Locations
Scripps Clinic4033 3rd Ave Ste 210, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (858) 455-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hemp?
Dr. James Hemp performed my triple bypass surgery in April, 2017. He did a superb job. His pre surgical manner was fantastic. He was honest, yet compassionate. I had no complications. I was very impressed with his post surgical removal if drainage tubes. Fast, accurate, skillful. Amazing. Follow up care was very thorough. Wonderful.
About Dr. James Hemp, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1124006382
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke'S Med Center
- Us Naval Hospital
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hemp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hemp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hemp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hemp has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Pleural Effusion and Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hemp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hemp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hemp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hemp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hemp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.