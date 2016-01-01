Dr. James Henderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Henderson, MD
Overview of Dr. James Henderson, MD
Dr. James Henderson, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Dr. Henderson's Office Locations
Charleston Office1215 Virginia St E, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 255-1411Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pm
Kanawha Office4307 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 345-1092
Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery150 Brookshire Ln, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (681) 254-4044Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Parkersburg Office417 Grand Park Dr Ste 103, Parkersburg, WV 26105 Directions (304) 834-3905
Huntington Office3135 16th Street Rd Ste 20, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 399-1092Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Special Needs Plan
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Henderson, MD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.