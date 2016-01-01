See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Charleston, WV
Dr. James Henderson, MD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
1.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Henderson, MD

Dr. James Henderson, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.

Dr. Henderson works at Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery in Charleston, WV with other offices in Beckley, WV, Parkersburg, WV and Huntington, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Henderson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Charleston Office
    1215 Virginia St E, Charleston, WV 25301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 255-1411
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:30pm
  2. 2
    Kanawha Office
    4307 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 345-1092
  3. 3
    Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery
    150 Brookshire Ln, Beckley, WV 25801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (681) 254-4044
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Parkersburg Office
    417 Grand Park Dr Ste 103, Parkersburg, WV 26105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 834-3905
  5. 5
    Huntington Office
    3135 16th Street Rd Ste 20, Huntington, WV 25701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 399-1092
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dental Disorders
Dental Implant
Dental Tissue Neoplasm
Dental Disorders
Dental Implant
Dental Tissue Neoplasm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Tissue Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • HealthSmart
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. James Henderson, MD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295799963
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Maryland
    Internship
    • University of Maryland
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Henderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

