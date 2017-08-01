Dr. Hensarling has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Hensarling, MD
Overview of Dr. James Hensarling, MD
Dr. James Hensarling, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hensarling's Office Locations
Jackson Arthritis Clinic PA4436 Mangum Dr Ste A, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 982-7363
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Henssarling has been my rheumatologist since around 1984. He is kind , he listens, he's caring & efficient. I wouldn't trade him for anyone else. He's the best!!!
About Dr. James Hensarling, MD
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hensarling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hensarling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hensarling has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hensarling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Hensarling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hensarling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hensarling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hensarling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.