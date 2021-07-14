Dr. James Herd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Herd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Herd, MD
Dr. James Herd, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.
Dr. Herd works at
Dr. Herd's Office Locations
Texas Health Care1250 8th Ave Ste 430, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 923-0023Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Texas Health Care134 El Chico Trl Ste 103, Willow Park, TX 76087 Directions (817) 441-1644Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Herd has been my OB-GYN doctor for the last 10 years! He saved my life after a torsion of my ovary, he gave me great advice/medications to regulate my cycle, and always makes me feel like he has my best intertest at heart. Thank you Dr. Herd!
About Dr. James Herd, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972520575
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
