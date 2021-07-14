Overview of Dr. James Herd, MD

Dr. James Herd, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.



Dr. Herd works at Texas Health Care in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Willow Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps, Pap Smear and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.