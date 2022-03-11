See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Oak Park, IL
Dr. James Herdegen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. James Herdegen, MD

Critical Care Medicine
3.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Herdegen, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Herdegen works at Rush Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine in Oak Park, IL with other offices in Oak Brook, IL and Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Critical Care Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jonathan Castro, MD
Dr. Jonathan Castro, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Humberto Choi, MD
Dr. Humberto Choi, MD
3.3 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Bryan Benn, MD
Dr. Bryan Benn, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rush Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine
    520 S Maple Ave Ste 3E, Oak Park, IL 60304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 660-3767
  2. 2
    Advocate Health Care Eicu
    1400 KENSINGTON RD, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 275-2990
  3. 3
    Rush Sleep Disorders Service & Research Center
    710 S Paulina St Ste 735, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-5440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Low Blood Oxygen Level

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Parasomnias Chevron Icon
Periodic Limb Movements in Sleep Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventilator Management Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Herdegen?

    Mar 11, 2022
    I have recommended this provider to others
    — Mar 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Herdegen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Herdegen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Herdegen to family and friends

    Dr. Herdegen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Herdegen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Herdegen, MD.

    About Dr. James Herdegen, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184737793
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush-Presby-St Luke's
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Herdegen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herdegen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herdegen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herdegen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Herdegen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herdegen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herdegen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herdegen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Herdegen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.