Dr. James Herrin, MD
Overview of Dr. James Herrin, MD
Dr. James Herrin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Conroe, TX. They completed their residency with Chldns Meml Hosp|Chldns Meml Hospital
Dr. Herrin's Office Locations
Herrin Pediatric Clinic601 River Pointe Dr Ste 120, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 246-4014
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We've been using Dr. Herrin and his office for 7 years now with our 3 kids. Always a great experience, everyone is kind and knowledgeable. No complaints and highly recommend!
About Dr. James Herrin, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1447291158
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Meml Hosp|Chldns Meml Hospital
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herrin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herrin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrin.
