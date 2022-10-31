Overview

Dr. James Herrmann, MD is a Dermatologist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Herrmann works at Dupage Medical Grp DER Inst in Wheaton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Psoriasis and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.