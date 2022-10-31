Dr. James Herrmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Herrmann, MD
Overview
Dr. James Herrmann, MD is a Dermatologist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Herrmann works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
DMG Aesthetics & Dermatology199 Town Sq Ste A, Wheaton, IL 60189 Directions (630) 871-6690
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herrmann?
The opposite of all of my bad experiences in healthcare over 70+ years-- no time wasted in the waiting room, no unnecessary paperwork. A super efficient, professional and friendly staff -- this is the way every doctor's office should be run. Dr. Herrmann is outstanding - his down to earth, caring manner puts you at ease and he does excellent work.
About Dr. James Herrmann, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1407822216
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern U
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herrmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herrmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herrmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herrmann works at
Dr. Herrmann has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Psoriasis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herrmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.