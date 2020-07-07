Overview of Dr. James Herrold, MD

Dr. James Herrold, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Herrold works at Les Bois Neurology in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.