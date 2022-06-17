Dr. James Hertenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hertenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hertenstein, MD
Overview of Dr. James Hertenstein, MD
Dr. James Hertenstein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Hertenstein works at
Dr. Hertenstein's Office Locations
Midwest Ear Nose & Throat Associates Sc8600 State Route 91 Ste 300, Peoria, IL 61615 Directions (309) 691-6616
Morton Family Physicians-mmci1600 S 4th Ave Ste 120, Morton, IL 61550 Directions (309) 284-0164
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I saw him for an ear problem and he did surgery on my ear and fixed my ear problem. I am very grateful to him. He is a very patient doctor and takes the time to listen to you.
About Dr. James Hertenstein, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- Roanoke Meml Hosp
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hertenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hertenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hertenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hertenstein has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hertenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hertenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hertenstein.
