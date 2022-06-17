Overview of Dr. James Hertenstein, MD

Dr. James Hertenstein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Hertenstein works at Midwest Ear Nose & Throat in Peoria, IL with other offices in Morton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.