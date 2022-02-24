See All Psychiatrists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. James Hicks, MD

Psychiatry
4.3 (37)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Hicks, MD

Dr. James Hicks, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.

Dr. Hicks works at North Light Counseling Assocs in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hicks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Light Counseling Assocs
    2633 E Indian School Rd Ste 360, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 285-9696

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 24, 2022
    Dr. Hicks has been an Angel to me! I have been seeing him for about eight years now, since I moved to Arizona. He is one of a kind. I have learned so much.
    Gabby — Feb 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Hicks, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710919840
    Education & Certifications

    • Good Samaritan Reg. Medical Center
    • Good Samaritan Reg. Medical Center
    • PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Hicks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hicks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hicks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hicks works at North Light Counseling Assocs in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Hicks’s profile.

    Dr. Hicks has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hicks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Hicks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hicks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

