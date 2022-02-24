Dr. James Hicks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hicks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hicks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Hicks, MD
Dr. James Hicks, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Dr. Hicks' Office Locations
North Light Counseling Assocs2633 E Indian School Rd Ste 360, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 285-9696
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hicks has been an Angel to me! I have been seeing him for about eight years now, since I moved to Arizona. He is one of a kind. I have learned so much.
About Dr. James Hicks, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Reg. Medical Center
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hicks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hicks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hicks has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hicks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Hicks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hicks.
