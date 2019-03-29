Overview

Dr. James Higgins, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Islip, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Higgins works at Dr. James Higgins, DO in East Islip, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.