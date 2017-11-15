Dr. James Hight, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hight, DDS
Overview
Dr. James Hight, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Jackson, TN.
Dr. Hight works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Orthodontic Specialty101 Max Lane Dr, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 298-0452
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hight?
Dr. Hight is a great orthodontist. He took care of all of my children and their smiles are amazing!!!
About Dr. James Hight, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1407040686
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hight has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hight works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hight. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.