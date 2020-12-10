Dr. Hines III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Hines III, MD
Overview of Dr. James Hines III, MD
Dr. James Hines III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Hines III' Office Locations
- 1 2149 N Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 356-9776
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.james Hines is one of the very best around in health care i ever seen he is definitely committed to providing his patients with the upmost honesty and respect and very best care he can give
About Dr. James Hines III, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1154463305
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Hines III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hines III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hines III.
