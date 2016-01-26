Dr. James Hinkebein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinkebein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hinkebein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.
Growing Healthy Children9905 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions (502) 425-5166
Growing Healthy Children9811 Brownsboro Rd Ste 101, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 425-5166
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Women's and Children's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Passport Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Best pediatrician in Louisville
Dr. Hinkebein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hinkebein accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hinkebein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinkebein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinkebein.
