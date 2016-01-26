See All Pediatricians in Louisville, KY
Dr. James Hinkebein, MD

Pediatrics
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Hinkebein, MD

Dr. James Hinkebein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.

Dr. Hinkebein works at Growing Healthy Children in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hinkebein's Office Locations

    Growing Healthy Children
    9905 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, KY 40223 (502) 425-5166
    Growing Healthy Children
    9811 Brownsboro Rd Ste 101, Louisville, KY 40241 (502) 425-5166

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Norton Women's and Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 26, 2016
    Best pediatrician in Louisville
    Namrata Kumar in Louisville, KY — Jan 26, 2016
    About Dr. James Hinkebein, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942294533
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Norton Kosair Chldns Hosp
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Louisville
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Hinkebein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinkebein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hinkebein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hinkebein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hinkebein works at Growing Healthy Children in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Hinkebein’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinkebein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinkebein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinkebein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinkebein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

