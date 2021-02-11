Dr. James Hirschfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirschfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hirschfeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Hirschfeld, MD
Dr. James Hirschfeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Parsippany, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Hirschfeld works at
Dr. Hirschfeld's Office Locations
Lakeland Opthamology3799 Us Highway 46, Parsippany, NJ 07054 Directions (973) 765-6558Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am extremely happy with my cataract surgery. Felt very comfortable with Dr Hirschfeld. I was scared for so long and it was very easy. I can see great. Dr Hirschfeld is very nice and the girls in the office are so sweet. They make you feel very comfortable. I would definitely recommend Dr Hirschfeld.
About Dr. James Hirschfeld, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023022407
Education & Certifications
- NY U Sch Med/Siepser Laser Eyecare
- Ny U Sch Med
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
