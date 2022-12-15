Overview

Dr. James Hitchcock, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines U Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Hitchcock works at Belleville Family Medical Associates in Belleville, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.