Dr. James Hoback, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoback is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hoback, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Hoback, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED|Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Dr. Hoback works at
Locations
-
1
The Chattanooga Heart Institute2501 Citico Ave Ste C, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoback?
Just a note to thank you for all you have done for me. I truly believe Jesus sent me to you for treatment .May He bless you and your family in retirement . I will miss you but know you are ready to relax. You did a fantastic job for me . James R. Young Patient
About Dr. James Hoback, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1689673048
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
- University Of Minnesota
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED|Vanderbilt University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoback has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoback accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hoback using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hoback has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoback works at
Dr. Hoback has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoback on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoback. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoback.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoback, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoback appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.