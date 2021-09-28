Overview

Dr. James Hoekwater, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Hoekwater works at University Of Michigan Health-West in Wyoming, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.