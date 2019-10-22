Overview

Dr. James Hoff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Hoff works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas in Jacksonville, TX with other offices in Tyler, TX and Palestine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.