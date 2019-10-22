Dr. James Hoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Hoff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Locations
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Jacksonville2026 S Jackson St, Jacksonville, TX 75766 Directions (903) 586-5678Wednesday9:00am - 3:00pm
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas703 S Fleishel Ave Ste 4000, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 606-7000
Dsa3201 S Loop 256, Palestine, TX 75801 Directions (903) 606-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a heart attack in April and Dr. Hoff was wonderful. I am very pleased with him as my Doctor and cannot say enough good things about the Heart Hospital. The staff was wonderful.
About Dr. James Hoff, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1043253693
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Cornell Mc-Ny Hosp
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- The Johns Hopkins University
Dr. Hoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Hoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hoff has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more.
