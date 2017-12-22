Dr. James Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hoffman, MD
Overview of Dr. James Hoffman, MD
Dr. James Hoffman, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Dr. Hoffman's Office Locations
-
1
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-5302Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at Deerfield Beach1192 E Newport Center Dr, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions (954) 571-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoffman?
Dr. Hoffman is the perfect doctor. I am so happy to have found him. He is compassionate, thorough, easy to understand and will answer your questions with such caring patience even if you asked the same question before. Can not say enough wonderful things about him.
About Dr. James Hoffman, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1427214147
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- New York University Medical Center
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Columbia Univ
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Dr. Hoffman has seen patients for Bone Cancer, Myeloma and Osteosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hoffman speaks Hebrew.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.