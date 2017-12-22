Overview of Dr. James Hoffman, MD

Dr. James Hoffman, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hoffman works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bone Cancer, Myeloma and Osteosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.