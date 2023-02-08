Dr. James Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hoffman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Hoffman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine1050 SE Monterey Rd Ste 204, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 288-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine9401 SW Discovery Way Ste 201, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Directions (772) 288-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Doesn’t make you feel rushed , X-rays and procedures are organized , people friendly , and easy for referral appt. , Dr Hoffman has good bedside manner and very knowledgeable about his speciality . Happy I picked him after seeing his 5 star reviews !
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1790768836
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial|University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffman accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffman has seen patients for Bursitis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Avascular Necrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
195 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
