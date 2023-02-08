Overview of Dr. James Hoffman, MD

Dr. James Hoffman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Hoffman works at South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Stuart, FL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Avascular Necrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.